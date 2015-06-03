Senator Shehu Sani honours police invitation, gets bail over murder allegation

Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed that he was invited by the police in Kaduna on Monday morning, April 30, after he was identified as a person of interest in a murder case.

The senator representing Kaduna central in a tweet said he honoured the invitation and was later allowed to go, based on self-recognition.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Kaduna state police command has named Senator Shehu Sani as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation relating to a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable murder.

Premium Times stated that the police commissioner in the state, Austin Iwar, has asked the senator to appear on April 30 at the command headquarters in Kaduna for questioning over the issue.

Iwar said the invite is to enable the police fairly and timely conclude investigation into the matter.

The letter from the police was reportedly delivered to the senator through the clerk of the National Assembly, while copy of the letter was also forwarded to Senate president Bukola Saraki.

Source: Naija.ng