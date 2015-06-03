Just in: Buhari, Trump to address joint press conference after meeting

- There will be a joint press conference at the Rose Garden in the White House on Monday, April 30

- The press conference will be jointly addressed by President Muhamamdu Buhari and US President Donald Trump

- It will take place at 6.30 pm Nigerian time

President Muhammadu Buhari and the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, will on Monday, April 30, address a joint press conference after their meeting at the White House.

The press conference, Punch reports is scheduled to take place by 6.30 pm Nigerian time at the Rose Garden in the White House.

The two presidents' meeting and discussion will focus on the fight against terrorism and economic development among many others.

It was also gathered that the joint press conference will be broadcast live by the White House team.

NAIJ.com will be running a live update during the joint press conference by the two leaders.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to the president had commended President Buhari's visit to the United States.

Onochie in a Facebook post said Nigeria as a nation cannot afford to have a president who would not visit the US.

She also said that the former president of US, Barack Obama, had applauded president Buhari for his efforts in driving development and fighting corruption in Nigeria.

She also said that there are more Nigerians in the United States of America than any other country and many cities in Nigeria.

Source: Naija.ng