Ghanaian pastors believes that marriages are breaking up because men can't pleasure their wives

Controversial counsellor, George Lutterodt, has once again stirred controversy after claiming marriages are crashing because husbands are unable to lick their wives.

According to him, licking of the underparts stimulates sexual intercourse and makes sex more enjoyable for women.

The issue surrounding oral sex has led to numerous debates among Ghanaians, with some maintaining it is unhealthy.

Certain health officials have also advised against such a practice by warning that it could lead to the contraction of throat cancer.

READ ALSO: Nigerian man reveals how lady allegedly dumps her fiancé one week after engagement because he lost his job

Counselor George Lutterodt

However, Counselor Lutterodt holds a variant view and believes it is totally erroneous to suggest that the act of leaking during sex is unhealthy.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, he said the female private part can never cause throat cancer and therefore doctors should put an end to that misconception.

He urged Ghanaian men to cultivate the habit of licking their wives during sex, insisting it is very healthy.

READ ALSO: Nigerian lady cries out after been sent out of RCCG church because of her outfit, she is a church worker

According to him, many of the break ups recorded in marriages are as a result of the inability of husbands to properly lick their wives. Counsellor Lutterodt has often been in the news for his approach to issues, which often leads to controversial comments.

He has previously been chided by the Ghanaian public for his choice of language when speaking on radio or television. However, the counselor appears unfazed by the criticisms and has countlessly stressed that he only speaks the truth.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

I will impregnate my house help if my wife doesn't cook for me - Babe De Baba on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng