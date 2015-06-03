Burundi jails official for saying president's foes should be thrown in lake

The Justice Ministry spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Nearly 430,000 people, including opposition politicians, have fled the East African nation of 10.5 million people since Nkurunziza won a third term in a 2015 election that led to violent clashes. His foes said he had no right to run again.

"We said that we have ordered boats. We will send them (opponents) into Lake Tanganyika," Nzopfabarushe said in a video clip of his comments, which have been circulating online, to the party members in Kabezi, near the capital Bujumbura.

"He who has the president's support successfully achieves his endeavours. That is the message we are giving either here or nationwide," said Nzopfabarushe, a former senior official in the president's office.

The ruling CNDD FDD party sought to dissociate itself from Nzopfabarushe's comments, saying on Twitter it rejected "any subversive message which may jeopardise unity and cohesion among the Burundian people".