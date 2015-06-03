Malawi's Banda dismisses 'political' corruption allegations

"This is not a matter I would want to discuss now. But I just want you to know that this matter is political," she told AFP at her home in Zomba, southern Malawi.

"I don't think, I know. I have got evidence to that effect."

Banda - only the second woman to lead a country in Africa - was greeted by hundreds of supporters of her People's Party (PP) when she arrived in Blantyre airport.

"Mother is here, the lights should come back," the crowd chanted.

"I am back, what do I do? Do I step aside and allow younger people to take over? Do I stay? That has to be discussed in my party," she said Monday.

Election plotting?

"Before going to any election, every party holds a convention - and it is (down to) the people if they want the person to stand again."

Local media have reported a possible deal between President Peter Mutharika and Banda ahead of next year's elections.

Banda founded the PP in 2011 after splitting from the Democratic Progressive Party, which is led by Mutharika.

Police spokesman James Kaledzera last week declined to say if Banda would be arrested, though he confirmed that a warrant issued last July remained valid.