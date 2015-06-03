Real Madrid president reveals 3 players he will be signing next season

- Florentino Perez reveals his financial plans for next season

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is reportedly getting ready to spend ‎€300m to sign three new players at the end of the season.

The Galaticos are aiming for a third straight Champions League title in three years as they hold a 2-1 advantage first leg lead against Bayern Munich.

Reports claimed the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale could be sold for reasonable amounts that will facilitate Real's transfer plan next season.

One of the prime candidates that will be considered for a place at the Santiago Bernabeu is red hot Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah.

The Egyptian has been tipped to replace the Welshman who has enjoyed success at the Bernabeu in his four-year spell.

Liverpool will reportedly tag a whopping ‎€160m price tag to for suitors who want to sign the revelation of the season in Europe.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is also in pole position as the Poland striker has recently been linked with a career in the Spanish capital a fee of €60m.

Perez's final option would be in the goalkeeping department as Keylor Navas has not been too convincing with Madrid.

Roma's Alisson Becker is said to be the president's ideal candidate as Manchester United's David de Gea has reportedly snubbed Real and is close to signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona were crowned champions of Spain after defeating Deportivo La Caruna by 4-2.

But both teams will go neck-to-neck against each other in the El Calssico next week at the Nou Camp. Barca won the first leg 3-0 and Los Blancos will be seeking for revenge.

