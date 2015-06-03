9 key issues President Buhari and President Trump discussed (video)

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

9 key issues President Buhari and President Trump discussed (video)

30/04/2018 15:29:00

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump discussed relationship between the two countries particularly how to strengthen their relationship.

The two presidents held a press conference on Monday, April 30 where they discussed issues ranging from security, terrorism and economy.

READ ALSO: I thank President Buhari for his fight against terrorism, corruption - President Trump

Below are key issues mentioned by the two presidents below:

“Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa and the US deeply values Nigeria’s role as a strong democratic leader in the region.” President Trump

“We are working towards creating jobs and expand trades with Nigeria to create wealth.” President Trump

“President Buhari has taken several steps to fight corruption and improving trade relationship” President Trump

“I appreciate President Buhari’s fight against terrorism and Nigeria’s forces are leading the fight against ISIS in West Africa and the fight against Boko Haram” President Trump

“We are helping Nigeria by providing training and intelligence in the fight against terrorism and providing military equipment as we recently sold Nigeria 12 Super Tucano aircraft in the first ever sale of these types of aircraft to Nigeria” President Trump

“Nigeria is a valued partner and a good friend and I look forwards to forging closer partnership with you” President Trump

“Our two countries maintain partnership in the fight for peace and against terrorism” President Buhari

“We have cut the importation of rice by 90 per cent” President Buhari

“Our government has put the machinery in place to collaborate for the return to Nigeria of over $500 million siphoned in banks around the world” President Buhari

NAIJ.com had reported that President Trump expressed concern over the insecurity in Nigeria saying his administration will do something about it.

Trump said this on Monday, April 30 when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Oval office.

Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgency although the present administration has claimed technical victory over the terrorists.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019 on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

