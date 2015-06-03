9 key issues President Buhari and President Trump discussed (video)

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump discussed relationship between the two countries particularly how to strengthen their relationship.

The two presidents held a press conference on Monday, April 30 where they discussed issues ranging from security, terrorism and economy.

Below are key issues mentioned by the two presidents below:

“Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa and the US deeply values Nigeria’s role as a strong democratic leader in the region.” President Trump

“We are working towards creating jobs and expand trades with Nigeria to create wealth.” President Trump

“President Buhari has taken several steps to fight corruption and improving trade relationship” President Trump

“I appreciate President Buhari’s fight against terrorism and Nigeria’s forces are leading the fight against ISIS in West Africa and the fight against Boko Haram” President Trump

“We are helping Nigeria by providing training and intelligence in the fight against terrorism and providing military equipment as we recently sold Nigeria 12 Super Tucano aircraft in the first ever sale of these types of aircraft to Nigeria” President Trump

“Nigeria is a valued partner and a good friend and I look forwards to forging closer partnership with you” President Trump

“Our two countries maintain partnership in the fight for peace and against terrorism” President Buhari

“We have cut the importation of rice by 90 per cent” President Buhari

“Our government has put the machinery in place to collaborate for the return to Nigeria of over $500 million siphoned in banks around the world” President Buhari

NAIJ.com had reported that President Trump expressed concern over the insecurity in Nigeria saying his administration will do something about it.

Trump said this on Monday, April 30 when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Oval office.

Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgency although the present administration has claimed technical victory over the terrorists.

