Joy for Liverpool as English FA clears Mohamed Salah to play their remaining two games this season

- Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah narrowly escapes being banned by the English FA over a bust up in his side's game against Stoke City last weekend

- The 25-year-old was caught on camera aiming a fist at Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi

- However, he has now being cleared and he will make a return to the Stamford Bridge for the first time since he left the club three seasons back

English FA have cleared Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah to feature for the Reds for the rest of this league season.

The Egyptian forward was caught on camera aiming his hand at Stoke City’s Bruno Martins Indi in their barren draw at Anfield on Saturday, April 28.

Salah escaped a three-match ban sanction after the panel of ex-referees set up to look into his matter say he didn’t deserve a red card for what he did during the match.

The three former referees had received the video shots of the clash to determine whether or not a charge should follow.

However, Under FA regulations, all three ex-officials must unanimously agree a violent conduct offence had been committed for a charge to be laid.

Meanwhile, this is good news to the Reds striker as he will have more chance to add to his goal tally and finish as the Premier League highest goal scorer for this season.

He has scored 31 Premier League goals in 34 appearances in his debut season with the Reds while his goal tally in a season in all competitions stands at 43.

The former Basel forward will lead his Liverpool’s attack when they travel to Rome for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash against AS Roma on Wednesday.

Having won the first leg by 5-2, the Reds will hope to get to the final of the competition and possible win the title for the first time since 2005.

The Reds remain third on the EPL log despite their barren draw in their last league game over the weekend, and they have just two games to the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won five Champions League title in their history and they will be hoping they can win this time to make it six.

