Get set with your umbrellas if you are in some Nigerian cities as NiMet releases weather condition for Tuesday, May 1

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicts thunderstorm over Abuja, Makurdi and some cities in the central part of Nigeria

- NiMet also predicted that some states would witness cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorm

- It also predicts isolated thunderstorms over most parts of the country in the evening

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Monday, April 30, released a weather condition for Tuesday, May 1, predicting thunderstorms over central states of Abuja, Lafia, Ilorin, Makurdi, Kogi, Niger and Kaduna axis in the morning.

NiMet’s weather outlook by its central forecast office in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 18 to 27 degrees celsius.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NiMet also predicted that the high ground of central cities would be under the influence of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

It stated that southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Saki, Iseyin, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Onitsha, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Ikom and environs in the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over most parts during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Yola, Bauchi and Dutse with day and night temperatures of 37 to 43 and 24 to 28 degrees celsius.

It added that there would be localised thunderstorms over Kastina, Kano and Gusau, while other places would remain cloudy throughout the day.

It noted that “with moist south-westerly winds reaching as far the extreme northern cities, thunderstorms are anticipated across most part of the country within the next 24 hours.”

Source: Naija.ng