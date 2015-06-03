Get set with your umbrellas if you are in some Nigerian cities as NiMet releases weather condition for Tuesday, May 1

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Stormy Daniels files a new lawsuit against President Trump

People raised in cities without pets at risk from mental illness

Researchers unveil $600 LumiWatch Android smartwatch with projector

Megyn Kelly warns Tom Brokaw's defenders

Cancer-stricken John McCain says he will 'hate to leave' the world

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Get set with your umbrellas if you are in some Nigerian cities as NiMet releases weather condition for Tuesday, May 1

30/04/2018 14:34:00

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicts thunderstorm over Abuja, Makurdi and some cities in the central part of Nigeria

- NiMet also predicted that some states would witness cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorm

- It also predicts isolated thunderstorms over most parts of the country in the evening

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Monday, April 30, released a weather condition for Tuesday, May 1, predicting thunderstorms over central states of Abuja, Lafia, Ilorin, Makurdi, Kogi, Niger and Kaduna axis in the morning.

NiMet’s weather outlook by its central forecast office in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 18 to 27 degrees celsius.

READ ALSO: 2019 election: Shekarau to seek PDP’s presidential ticket

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NiMet also predicted that the high ground of central cities would be under the influence of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

It stated that southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Saki, Iseyin, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Onitsha, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Ikom and environs in the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over most parts during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Yola, Bauchi and Dutse with day and night temperatures of 37 to 43 and 24 to 28 degrees celsius.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It added that there would be localised thunderstorms over Kastina, Kano and Gusau, while other places would remain cloudy throughout the day.

It noted that “with moist south-westerly winds reaching as far the extreme northern cities, thunderstorms are anticipated across most part of the country within the next 24 hours.”

Victims of Lekki flood rendered homeless, jobless speak to NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

