Physically challenged couple finally walks down the aisle, they communicated via SMS for a year and half (photo)

It was a joyful celebration as a deaf couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya. Their elaborate union got many astonished especially how they communicate with one another.

Nairobi news revealed that the couple dated via text messages for about one and half year before deciding to finally tie the knot. It was also reported the pastor who preceded over the wedding is also deaf.

29-year-old William Mwaura and 28-year-old Phyllis Wawira tied the knot at Kang’eng’u ACK church in Kandara constituency on Saturday, April 28. It was also reported that the bridesmaids were also deaf.

Deaf couple finally wed after communicating via SMS in Nairobi, Kenya

READ ALSO: Beautiful lady who was born without an arm wears golden hand for her wedding

The couple with the help of an interpreter, Immanuel Muigai, was able to have a successful wedding. Muigai made the bride, groom’s parents and the villagers understand the proceedings of the wedding as the lovebirds declared their commitment to each other. He added that the couple met in 2006.

Muigai said: “After interacting, the two church members became friends, then became concerned friends and then love birds and that’s how a courtship begun.”

The interpreter added that the couple kept their love going all this while via text messages and this greatly contributed to their interactions. The groom is a carpenter while the bride is a hair stylist.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The groom said: “When I met my lover one and half years ago, I felt new and something clicked my mind that I had met my helper.”

Happy Married Life!

Why do Single ladies prefer to date married men? (Nigerian Street Interview) | Naij.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng