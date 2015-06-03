Trump expresses concern over killings in Nigeria (video)

President Donald Trump has expressed concern over the insecurity in Nigeria saying his administration will do something about it.

Trump said this on Monday, April 30 when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Oval office.

Nigeria has been battling Boko Haram insurgency although the present administration has claimed technical victory over the terrorists.

NAIJ.com had reported that the United States president, Donald Trump, invited President Muhammadu Buhari to a meeting at the White House on April 30, 2018.

According to a statement released by the US government, Trump is expected to discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari.

"President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region," the statement read in part.

