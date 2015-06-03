Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Terry Pratchett's school notebooks give insight into his teenage mind

Pamela Gidley of Twin Peaks fame dies 'peacefully' at age 52

Mother enraged after her baby is compared to raw chicken on Twitter

Man who tried to drown himself sues police officers who saved him

The 5 tell-tale symptoms of IBS and the natural fixes

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Mohammed Indimi

Samih Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Okotie

Chelsea legend heads out for brunch in luxury 4×4 as he opens up over Aston Villa future

-Former England international John Terry treated his wife Toni to a date on Monday

-The 37-year-old's contract with his side expires as the end of this season and he has revealed he will stay at the club if they gain promotion to the EPL

- Terry and Toni drove in their luxury Bentley as they were dressed in casuals

Former Chelsea captain John Terry and wife Toni were out on a brunch date at Wiggles in Cobham earlier on Monday.

The couple, who were casually dressed, drove out in Toni's luxury 4x4 Bentley to the restaurant.

Terry was in action for his championship side Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw against Cardiff on Saturday, April 28 and he is equally optimistic about his future.

John Terry discusses his Aston Villa future after taking wife out

Aston Villa defender John Terry and wife Toni out on a date - Goff pictures

The 37-year-old disclosed that he could as well be playing for the Villa next season but only if they manager to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season.

His current deal with the Villa Part outfit runs out this summer but there’s no news on whether the veteran will pen an extension at Villa Park.

With two matches to the end of this league campaign, Villa have already qualified for the play-offs, while Cardiff and Fulham battle it out for the final automatic promotion spot.

John Terry discusses his Aston Villa future after taking wife out

The couple walking down to the restaurant - Goff Pictures

Terry told talkSPORT: "I still have the appetite and hunger for sure. I just want to get this season finished.

"My aim at the start of the season was to get us up, whether that was automatic or via the play-offs.

"One last push and hopefully we can go out with a bang and make it an easy decision at the end.

"Chelsea will always be my club for sure but since I have been at Aston Villa, I have given my all and the fans have been superb with me.

"They have welcomed me with open arms and I like to think I have given back on the pitch and on the training field.

John Terry discusses his Aston Villa future after taking wife out

"It's been an incredible journey so far. It is one I have thoroughly enjoyed. I certainly the made the right decision in the summer.

"I have really enjoyed it - they are a great bunch of lads, the manager has been superb with me, and the fans as well have been excellent.

"This football club deserves to be in the Premier League - the support it has got, how big it is, the players, everyone deserves it. It is huge."

Terry spent 19 seasons at the Stamford Bridge, scoring 41 goals in 492 games in the process and won one Champions League and One Europa League titles in the process.

The former England international also Premier League and five FA Cup trophies among other titles in the process.

He won the PFA player of the year once- in the 2004-04 season.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Music

Akon

P-Square
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Music

Khadja Nin

