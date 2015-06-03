Arsenal and Chelsea to engage in bidding war for Serie A star tipped to be the next Mo Salah

- Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante

- And the English giants could engage in a bidding war for the star midfielder

- Cristante has scored 12 goals for Atlanta this season

Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante and could engage in a likely bidding battle for the Italian midfielder.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a superb season in Serie A after Atalanta made his loan from Benfica permanent earlier this year.

Sky Sports believe that Cristante's representatives met with Premier League clubs in London two weeks ago and the player is keen on a move to England.

But according to a source there is also interest from Italy's top clubs as well as Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Cristante came through the Milan youth ranks and played for the first team in the Champions League aged 16.

He was signed by Benfica for nearly £5m in 2014 but made only six league appearances in Portugal, and spent time back in Italy on loan at Palermo and Pescara.

He is enjoying a super season in the Serie A as he has scored 12 goals in 44 appearances, and broke into the national side with his first cap last October.

Apart from being an Italian, Cristante also has a Canadian passport and speaks good English, and was wanted by the Canadian national team despite representing Italy at every youth level from U16 to U21.

Source: Naija.ng