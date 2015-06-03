Senator Shehu Sani keeps police appointment, gets bail over alleged murder

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has disclosed that he was invited by the police in Kaduna earlier Monday, April 30.

The Punch reports that he said he honoured the invite, wrote a statement, and was later allowed to go, based on self recognition.

NAIJ.com gathered that the senator disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, where he wrote:

“The police invited me to appear today by 10:45am. I honored the invitation to the police Headquarters in Kaduna by 10:45am, with clear conscience.I wrote my statements. I was granted ‘self bail’. I have left.”

Earlier in the month, the Kaduna state police command had written the senator, asking him to appear at the command headquarters after identifying him as a person of interest in a murder case.

The state commissioner of police, Austin Iwar, who wrote the letter, asked Sani to appear before the police on April 30.

The letter, with reference number, CR: 2000/KDS/VOL 5H/72, was said to have been routed through the Clerk of the National Assembly, while the Senate president was also copied.

“This is in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable ho.micide transferred to this office by 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, alongside with exhibit audio CD, in which your name was mentioned by the principal suspect,” Iwar said in the letter .

A murder suspect, Isa Garba, who was arrested by the military, was alleged to have implicated the federal lawmaker after he was transferred to the police.

It was gathered that Sani’s name was mentioned when the suspect, who allegedly participated in the killing of one Lawal Madugu, implicated another person identified as Bashir Hamdada.

Iwar, while responding to a query on the letter, said the case was not politically-motivated.

Sani, in his tweet, intimated that he had honoured the invite.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Kaduna state police command has named Senator Shehu Sani as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation relating to a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable murder.

Source: Naija.ng