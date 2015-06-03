Zanu-PF primaries 'fail to end'

ZANU PF primary elections have reportedly failed to end in Guruve with only three polling stations managing to bring their ballot boxes to the command centre at Shinje council offices.

A presiding officer at Shinje told Bulawayo24.com that many polling stations have been ordered to close and continue tomorrow due to high voter turnout.

"We have closed polling stations only three of them managed to bring their ballot boxes, the exercise will continue tomorrow," said the source.

Apparently supporters aligned to disqualified aspiring legislator for Guruve South Wilbert Mubaiwa boycotted the election.

However, in Mazowe the election was marred by violence and confusion as candidates fight to win.

In Mazowe Central aspiring MP Syden Chidamba reportedly assaulted a supporter at a polling station and police had to intervene.

At Goteka village Mazowe North sitting MP advocate Martin Dinha is alleged to have carried ballot boxes there and had a serious altercation with supporters aligned to his arch rival Campion Mugweni.

It is further alleged that only fifteen people managed to vote in protest against Dinha's behaviour, there by exposing the rot in the elections.

In Mazowe South, Glendale at Tsungubvi bar the electorate was still queuing to vote by 21:00hours.

In Mt Dawrin ballot boxes arrived late in the afternoon around 4 pm the process was called off at around 9 pm and voting will resume tomorrow (Tuesday).