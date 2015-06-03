Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00
Premier League! Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals When He Will Make Decision On Future

30/04/2018 15:39:00
[Goals Highlight] Kane Scores As Tottenham Beat Stubborn Watford 2 – 0 In The EPL (Watch)

30/04/2018 17:17:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Drivers decide who goes first in rush hour traffic with a game of rock-paper-scissors

Trump delays steel tariff hike against EU and other allies for 30 days, easing fears of a trade war

Construction workers gaze over NYC as they work on what will be the city's tallest observation deck 

Quentin Tarantino claims The Weinstein Co. owes him millions of dollars in royalties for four movies

Kim Kardashian unfollows Tristan Thompson and says Khloe is still 'figuring out her next steps'

Mike Adenuga

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Christoffel Wiese

Shafik Gabr

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Bleak Workers Day Celebrations

by 30/04/2018 19:29:00 0 comments 1 Views
Tomorrow, the working people of Zimbabwe will again converge to celebrate workers day or rather to interrogate the plight of the working people of Zimbabwe.

38 years after independence the people of Zimbabwe find their lives becoming worse by the day, workers day will just but be reduced to a platform to count the costs and question the benefits.

The costs of a relentless rise in poverty and the benefits of inequality all linked to the rise in unemployment.

95% percent of the Zimbabwean people are unemployed, more than 1000 companies closed shop since 2016 and tens of thousands of workers lost their jobs.

Deindustrialization continues unabated with the government making decisions that only serve to worsen the situation scoring many own goals in the process derailing any potential for an economic rebound.

There is massive informalization of the Zimbabwean economy with the abused working people of Zimbabwe disengaging and reorganizing their lives outside the influence of government.

Unashamed the government introduced several taxes on the informal sector disrupting survival efforts by the working people of Zimbabwe.

This is against the background that ZANUPF in its 2013 manifesto promised 2, 2 million jobs which they have failed to deliver or at least try.

Their current tenure has worsened the situation and reversed the gains attained by the bold steps taken by the MDC side of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Instead the current government has chosen to insult the suffering masses of our people by repeatedly claiming that they created over 3 million jobs including those selling airtime on traffic lights.

The truth of the matter is that ZANUPF mismanagement of the economy has destroyed jobs, caused massive company closures, resulted in capital flight, discouraged savings and destroyed industrial capacity utilization.

Government spending has created a huge debt crisis and more importantly created a crippling financial and banking crisis.

The few formally employed people of Zimbabwe are unable to access their money from the banks and the cost of living continues to go up due to distortions of the bond note and exchange rates while wages remain the same.

In the midst of all this the handling of labor disputes by the state is by all standards a disaster.

The strike of medical doctors lasted a whole month and the Chiwenga's reaction of the nurses' strike was a disaster as result lives were lost unnecessarily.

As at today unions representing teachers have warned government of their intention to strike and threats have again come from government.

All this is a result of a failure to respond to the demands of state and economic management and the broken politics of Munhumutapa offices.

This economic crisis can only be ended by a government with a proper economic plan.

Our government in this regard makes the point that our plan to build a 100 billion dollar economy is a critical response to the plight of the working people of Zimbabwe.

This plan will create jobs and absorption capacity proportionate to the growing population, reduce inequality and alleviate poverty among the working people of Zimbabwe.

We commit to re-industrialize Zimbabwe, build an inclusively growing and shared economy in which everyone has an opportunity to live a happy prosperous life.

Together Another Zimbabwe is Possible
Jacob Mafume
PDP Spokesperson, MDC Alliance Information Committee

