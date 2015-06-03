Zimbabwean politics

This country has been paying war veterans large sums of pensions ever since Mugabe started feeling that Zimbabwe was slipping away from his grip. Some of these so called war veterans were just refugees outside the country, never trained for the guerrilla war fare later alone shoot a bullet.

Some are the well connected Zanu PF members who are too young to have been in that war or are benefiting from some kleptocratic quid-proquo Mugabe exercise. This Zanu PF war veterans project has contributed very much in the destruction of this country"s economy. This is corruption of the highest order which needs a government of the people by the people and for the people to investigate it and stop the rot. Now they want to rule the country until the last war veteran standing.

President Mnangagwa is claiming to be in charge but he definitely isn't but Rtd General Chiwenga and Col Mengistu Haile Mariam (the Ethiopian mass murderer) are, oh yes they are. Mengistu is said to be the plotter in chief of the November 2017 Zimbabwean coup and is now the adviser to Chiwenga. I think Mnangagwa had better watch out, seriously. Col. Mengistu is wanted in his country Ethiopia for mass murders. So people please know this, Emerson is not in charge, no, not at all.

This is the chain of command in terms of real power - Chiweng (advised by Col Mengistu) - Valerio - S B Moyo and the Chief of Army Intelligence Cops. Remember the country is still under the Joint Operation Command(JOC) and the chairperson is Valerio Sibanda. Don't be fooled there is no 'joint operation' command here it's the army in charge and remember this is the first time a Zimbabwean government has an army commander who answers directly to the minister of defense otherwise it has been to the president. For the coming elections the army is fielding a lot of retired army officers in the rural areas where they usually rig elections outside the eyes of independent media coverage.

Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance are just busy showboating as they enjoy support shown by large numbers of people turning up at their rallies but that's not going to win them the elections, no. They had better have a plan of winming the elections because Zanu PF has a plan. They have dropped rallies a little bit and their candidates will campaign through their constituency cells. They believe that the method reaches the actual voters easily and more effectively.

There has been no significant progress about electoral reforms.

Mnangagwa's so called reconciliation commission seems to have gone owl and their itinerary is still unknown. My family and I are Gukurahundi victims and our case is well documented but we have never been contacted nor those colleagues of ours that we know and there is no hint we will ever be. What really is this commission's modus operandi?

Clement Moyo

Mediation for Peace Centre

+263 712 708 284/778 662 090

clemenmoyo@gmail.com