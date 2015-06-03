Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Maine man shoots deputy in head before phoning his friend for a ride

Why the smartest children are those who ask 'why?'

Episcopalian pastor defends Beyoncé-inspired mass held at his church

Instagram star who made a living posting bikini selfies reveals the dirty truth about 'clean eating'

Harry drops Bachelor diet under the influence of Meghan

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nassef Sawiris

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Raymond Ackerman

Adrian Gore

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Agyin Asare

Emmanuel Makandiwa

News

Mixed reactions over cannabis legalisation

by 30/04/2018 10:22:00 0 comments 1 Views
HARARE - Zimbabweans have expressed mixed feelings over government's move to legalise the production of cannabis (mbanje).

Last Friday, government gazetted a $50 000 licence fee for those wishing to farm the drug while at the same time reducing the prison terms of those caught illegally dealing in the substance.

The fees were announced by Health minister David Parirenyatwa in a Statutory Instrument legalising the production of mbanje for medicinal and research purposes.

Mbanje growers will be required to pay an annual return fee of $15 000 while an application to renew a producer's licence will cost $20 000 and a licence to conduct research on cannabis has been pegged at $5 000.

An application for renewal of a licence to conduct research on cannabis will cost $2 500, application for variation or amendment of a licence $2 500, application for import/export licence $5 000 and inspection licence $2 500.

Civil society activist Brian Kagoro argued that due process was not followed by government in legalising the production of mbanje.

"Did (the) interim government that is here to finish off Robert Mugabe's term actually legalise mbanje (dagga, cannabis, hashish) farming without first discussing it in Parliament? Does this decision carry several other policy & legal implications?" Kagoro wrote on his Twitter account.

Zanu PF activist Nick Mangwana hailed the move.

"The level of liberalism in Zimbabwe is making heads spin. We have sexual rights groups exhibiting at ZITF. Some are saying it's a prostitutes galore, we are having mbanje being liberalised, but most importantly a very open and free political space.

"Take the good with the bad," Mangwana wrote on his twitter account. Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said: "There was no legal, medical or economic justification to ban farming of cannabis apart from some restrictions and laws inherited from the colonial times. Cannabis is a good forex cash cow and has many health and medicinal benefits.

"The ED regime has done well. They should actually remove all sanctions, laws and other restrictions to its farming.

"They should actually encourage small scale and informal farming of the plant just like people grow own vegetables or maize on their backyards. Bravo ED for that."

Zimbabwe has joined Lesotho, the only African country that allows the production of marijuana for medicinal and research purposes.

Mbanje is legal in 29 states in the US.

According to medical experts, mbanje has many medicinal benefits which include relieving pain, insomnia, anxiety and reducing pain in treating epileptic patients.

However, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Jacob Mafume said it's a desperate move by government ahead of elections.

"It's a desperate move by the government for elections.

"The industry is a growth industry it has to be done right to avoid abuse and corruption.

"In terms of our culture we know that in Binga its medicinal qualities have long been known.

"However, we need to be careful as a nation," Mafume said.

