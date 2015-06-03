Zanu PF chaotic primary election a yard stick to weight general elections environment

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

WORLD NEWS

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

RICHEST AFRICANS

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

News

Zanu PF chaotic primary election a yard stick to weight general elections environment

by 01/05/2018 05:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
On 24 April 2018, I wrote this piece, its necessary to revisit it as ZANU (PF) is holding its primary elections which we are told its chaotic;

Primary elections - are they the yardstick to what to expect in the general elections

As Zimbabwe goes to elections in the next few months, it is critical to analyse the two main parties, that is, the MDC Alliance and ZANU(PF) on how they use internal primary elections as a yardstick to what to expect in the harmonised elections.

Primary elections by their nature, are used to select candidates who will represent their party ahead of a national election. This is internal democracy at work. Some parties of course do not hold primary elections, they simple announce candidates or candidates announce themselves as the legitimate people to represent their parties.

As we have said before, the 2018 election is a two horse race between ZANU (PF) and the MDC Alliance, it is critical to look into how these two will use the primary elections as part of their election preparations.

MDC Alliance Primary elections

The MDC Alliance is made up of seven parties who are expected to contest elections in the 210 constituencies as per the Alliance agreement. This means that, the MDC Alliance does not have a clear formula on how to select their candidates, this is left to individual MDC Alliance members to decide. The MDC-T, the biggest Alliance partner, is expected to hold primary elections in almost all the constituencies allocated to it.

Normally, the MDC-T structures in a constituency would form an electoral college of electing a parliamentary candidate. Under the MDC-T constitution, the constituency is defined as a district. This means that, the District Assembly in a constituency will constitute the electoral college for the purposes of electing a candidate. Some District Assemblies have about 100 members while others have about 300 members depending on the size of the constituency. In short, in terms of the MDC-T constitution, its ordinary members elect their party candidate through their representatives or delegates to the District Assembly.

ZANU (PF) Primary Elections

ZANU (PF) primary elections involves all card carrying members in the constituency to elect their candidate to represent them in the harmonised elections. This means that, if there are 15 000 ZANU (PF) members in a constituency, all of them are expected to participate in the elections of choosing the party candidate. This is not left to party structures but to the entire membership. Normally, ZANU (PF) sets up polling stations in every ward to allow its members to vote for their preferred candidate.

What are the lessons

The ZANU (PF) primary elections give an indication on how the party will perform in the up coming elections. In a constituency where 25 000 voters are registered, if 4000 members vote in the ZANU (PF) primary elections, this is the likely number that it will get when harmonised elections are held around August 2018 without any rigging. It is critical for all of us to monitor the ZANU (PF) primary elections. It is impossible for ZANU (PF) to get 4000 of its members to participate in its primary elections then get 16 000 votes in the harmonised elections.

With respect to the MDC Alliance, it is difficult to tell on who will vote for it as its primary elections (MDC -T) are for its structures only not for its entire membership, that is, if they have card carrying members as opposed to supporters.

Rallies by their nature do not give a good account on how a particular party will perform in the 2018 elections as people attend rallies for different reasons. The ZANU(PF) primary elections will give it pointers on the prospect of winning a seat.

Assuming, less people vote in the primary elections in a particular constituency, ZANU (PF) will go back to its structures to encourage non registered votes to register to vote while this can not be said of the MDC Alliance which will bank on its huge crowds in rallies which by the way are not ward based.

It will be interesting for the MDC Alliance if it were to allow all its card carrying members in a constituency to vote for their candidate.

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

The much anticipated "Bigger Friday Show" kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host.

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Music

Akon

P-Square
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Music

Khadja Nin

