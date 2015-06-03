MRP arrest notorious thieves

MRP arrest notorious thievesby Bridget Makura 01/05/2018 04:57:00 0 comments 1 Views
"The members of MRP Intelligence tipped the tactical team after sporting thieves snatching a wallet from one who later identified himself as Mr Thabisani Dube of Kezi Matobo who works for Jabulani Kuphela," said the party.
"The People's Party sent four members to help Dube run down the thieves. The team looked for the criminals down to 4th Street Makhokhoba. The team was then advised to ambush the thieves by Blessings Shop near OK eGodini. After 7 hours the thieves were caught by the MRP Tactical team. Thabisani Dube's Wallet, Stewart bank ATM card and I.D were recovered. Speaking after the incident Dube in tears thanked the Party for such a hand of," good Samaritan.
"Even though ZANU PF has created monstrous situation where some people resort to stealing as a way of survival, Our people are must never steal," said Ndlovu.
After recovering the stolen property the thieves were handed to the Police officers who were on patrol.
