MRP arrest notorious thieves

Mthwakazi Republic Party has said some of its members nabbed notorious thieves who terrorise our people in the CBD snatching their valuables, money, phones and laptops.

"The members of MRP Intelligence tipped the tactical team after sporting thieves snatching a wallet from one who later identified himself as Mr Thabisani Dube of Kezi Matobo who works for Jabulani Kuphela," said the party.

"The People's Party sent four members to help Dube run down the thieves. The team looked for the criminals down to 4th Street Makhokhoba. The team was then advised to ambush the thieves by Blessings Shop near OK eGodini. After 7 hours the thieves were caught by the MRP Tactical team. Thabisani Dube's Wallet, Stewart bank ATM card and I.D were recovered. Speaking after the incident Dube in tears thanked the Party for such a hand of," good Samaritan.

The party said its Secretary for Bulawayo Province Innocent Ndlovu said MRP has Zero tolerance for Corruption and theft.

"Even though ZANU PF has created monstrous situation where some people resort to stealing as a way of survival, Our people are must never steal," said Ndlovu.

After recovering the stolen property the thieves were handed to the Police officers who were on patrol.