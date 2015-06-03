MDC-T has failed us

Mthwakazi Republic Party has said the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is a curse to the people of Matabeleland since the time of its formation over 18 years ago, when this party was formed.

MRP official Mpiyezwe Mconywa said the people of Matabeleland embraced it wholeheartedly and supported it fully, many of our people even likened it to Joshua Mqobuko Nkomo's ZAPU.

"Little did we know that it is a replica of ZANU PF and an urgent of the 1979's grand plan. The MDC at its inception it talked about democracy, zero tolerance to corruption, none tribalism, Constitutionalism, the party promised that development was it's piority. Fast forward from 1999 when the party was formed to today, none of the founding pillars of the party's policies and promises has ever been followed. Today the party has plit more than twenty times because of the same things they said they were against chief among the list being tribalism. Though in some cases the party split on disagreements over donor funding. The MDC party is a violent party with no regard to Constitutionalism, democracy and good governance contrary to what they purport to represent," he said.

"We can today safely say that the MDC has been in power since 2000 because the party (MDC) has been running this country's cities and towns dominating the council chambers in many towns. The party also spent five years in government between 2008 to 2013, Despite the party getting such an opportunity to prove itself right the party performed dismally, its leadership focusing on selfish self enrichment schemes."

He said the MDC party has failed the people of Bulawayo, there is no development that this party have done or initiated.

"Today the MDC councillors have been in and out of Courts charged with fraud. Many of the MDC councillors have either been fired or suspended because of corruption and they have become filthy rich. Most of MDC MPs have not said a word in parliament, let alone defending Mthwakazi, now they are telling us propaganda that their failure to deliver services to the people in the municipalities they run is because of failure by their sister party ZANU PF. Yet we all know that it is because of their own corruption," he said.

"Mthwakazi Republic Party is therefore coming in to replace both ZANU PF and MDC in Matabeleland, it is very clear that these two parties are bad news in Mthwakazi and must be stopped. What these two parties know best is to bring in people from Mashonaland into Mthwakazi deliberately to take up every opportunity that comes at the expense of local people including MPs and Councillors. Please register to vote, and vote Team MRP lets stop these two parties from perpetuating their 1979 Evil Grand Plan."