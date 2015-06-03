Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

Yasseen Mansour

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Oba Otudeko

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Temitope Joshua

Mnangagwa ignores Zanu PF violence to talk of 'democratic ethos' - essence one caught in 'legitimacy trap'

by 01/05/2018 02:49:00 0 comments 1 Views
"Zanu PF's hotly-contested primary elections took place countrywide yesterday amid violent and chaotic scenes, as well as damaging allegations of bribery, favouritism and the imposition of candidates - prompting the ruling party to postpone the internal polls in many constituencies to today," reported Daily News.

"In Mashonaland Central, police made several arrests in Mazowe West where alleged supporters of the sitting MP, Kazembe Kazembe, were said to have slashed the vehicle tyres of rival Tafadzwa Musarara.  "The tyres were deflated and my driver was attacked, and I know it is the work of incumbent MP Kazembe Kazembe's campaigning team who were spotted at the scene. Arrests have been made under RRB 333861440," Musarara told the Daily News.

If there is so much violence and mayhem by Zanu PF members directed against fellow Zanu PF members how much worse when it is the against the opposition whom they consider to be puppets of the West seeking regime change!

If the violence is taking place in urban centres how much worse will it be in the rural backwaters where the Zanu PF thugs rule the roost!

It is disappointing that President Mnangagwa is not even concerned about the violence in his own party. "Whatever teething problems we have experienced so far, we remain convinced that the democratic course we have started in the management of our party affairs is the correct one, indeed one befitting a party of our history, our strength and our stature," he said.

"As the ruling party, the democratic content and standards of our processes define and preordain our national politics. We thus not fear to widen the scope and play of the elective ethic in our party affairs and processes. Whatever challenges we face in the interim must thus be in the direction of firmly rooting the democratic ethos which, after all, we planted in the land through our historical sacrifices as a party of the national liberation."

What "democratic ethos" has Zanu PF ever planted?

Here lays the essence of the nation's failure to make any head way in addressing its teething economic and political problems. The root cause of the economic problems is the criminal waste of national resources, material and human, through mismanagement and corruption. For the last 38 years, these problems have been allowed grown and spread like cancerous tumour to force the economy into the state of total meltdown pushing unemployment into the nauseating height of 90% and ¾ of our people into abject poverty.

First the nation could not get the Zanu PF government to address these problem, the regime simply ignored the calls for changed and ignored the tragic human suffering brought on by the economic decline. Ordinarily the people would have voted Zanu PF out of office but this did not happen because the regime has routinely rigged elections.

In short, the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic problems is the nation's failure to remove Zanu PF from office even when it was clear the regime corrupt and incompetent and must go. The nation was stuck with a corrupt and tyrannical regime for 38 years and counting.

There is no hope of getting meaningful regime change as long as Zanu PF retains the carte blanche powers to rig the vote. The party has resisted all efforts to get democratic reforms, designed to take away the vote-rigging powers, implemented. As we can see from his remark above, President Mnangagwa maintains Zanu PF is a democratic party that does not rig elections.

"Nearly 20 years into Zimbabwe's unresolved Machiavellian Moment, and as the old order has been bleeding to death slowly, while the new has been struggling to be born, it has become quite clear that the birth of a new dispensation is being arrested by the country's lingering illegitimacy trap," admitted Professor Jonathan Moyo in a recent article written from his hiding place in exile.

"The means for legitimately getting into, staying in and getting out of political office in Zimbabwe, in government and mainstream political parties, have remained contested since 1980. Just about all holders of elective public office in politics, especially but not only at the level of the presidency, are illegitimate. The problem has been so pervasive that it has found expression even in appointed offices in the civil and security services. It is notable that key members of the ZDF "command element" that staged the November coup had outlived their tenure and were thus in the command illegitimately."

Moyo is running away from President Mnangagwa and his junta regime, his erstwhile former Zanu PF colleagues. Moyo and a few other G40 faction members have been on the run since last November's military coup in which saw ED and his Lacoste faction seize power.

It is heartening to hear Professor Moyo is admitting Zanu PF's failure to hold free and fair elections and hence the "lingering legitimacy trap". It is disappointing that Moyo is admitting this now when he has lost power and influence to help get the nation out of this trap.

Whilst there no stopping these flawed elections going ahead now, the way out of this legitimacy trap is for the international observers admit that with no meaningful reforms it is impossible to hold free, fair and credible elections and thus declare the elections null and void.

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

