Putting out Chamisa's lit fuse

Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

0out of 5

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

0out of 5

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

0out of 5

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

0out of 5

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
News

Putting out Chamisa's lit fuse

by 01/05/2018 02:31:00 0 comments 1 Views
The recent ruling by High Court judge Justice Francis Bereagainst Mr Nelson Chamisa in his crusade against Dr Thokozani Khupe should have served as a wake-up call to the young leader. Justice Bere's bottom line after hearing from both sides is that the parties are better served dealing with their differences through arbitration.

In other words, sit down and work it out.
Some could argue that Justice Bere's advice was actually far milder than it might have been.
She made a pronouncement on three consecutive applications which had been thrown at the Khupe faction by Chamisa and his allies.

Firstly, they challenged the usage by Khupe of the MDC-T name, logos and symbols. They were unsuccessful and were ordered to pay their opponents the costs for their challenge.

Secondly, they desperately tried to stop Khupe's extra ordinary congress from taking place and their court application was rejected for lack of merit.

Thirdly, they sought to blow holes into Khupe's response to their case through an ex parte court application which was based on their constitutional court challenge evidence. Again this application was thrown out for lacking proper legal feet to stand on.

However, rather than do the sensible thing that a neutral person suggested as a way of ending this maddening feud, Chamisa is hell-bent on reigniting the legal battles all over again.
Many legal commentators have suggested that this is ill-advised for a myriad of reasons.

Most of all, Chamisa should understand with the campaign already underway, each day he carries on his bloody feud with Khupe and her allies, the harder it will be to focus on the elections. Each attack on Khupe will lose Chamisa badly needed supporters.

Zimbabweans, after decades of repression, will not want a petty and impetuous person leading the country.

They will also a see a person who lacks the necessary leadership skills of listening to those of differing opinions, or being able to compromise and finally, to put one's ego and self-interest aside for the greater good.

It is fast becoming irrelevant if Chamisa has legal grounds or not. He may one day win the legal courts but each day he continues this fight, he loses massively in the court of public opinion and this is where his political future will be chosen.

As an advocate, Chamisa has probably been involved in hundreds of cases where cases have been settled out of court and the two sides have arrived at an equitable agreement even when one side has a clearly stronger case. In fact, I would wager that there are many cases when he has advised thusly.

Nevertheless, now that Chamisa is an applicant he appears to be a man obsessed with being right rather than clever, and he could bring the whole MDC down with his recklessness.

It is not too late and Chamisa can pull back from the brink if his esteemed self of sense will allow him to extend the olive branch to his opponent Khupe. Stranger partnerships have taken place in Zimbabwean politics and together they could make a powerful union.

He can not become like Roman Emperor Nero who burned down Rome to further political aims. Chamisa is lighting the fuse in 21st Century Zimbabwe. It is now time for the prevailing of cooler heads to ensure that the MDC does not blow another election down to infighting and bad management.

If Chamisa can not be cajoled or persuaded to put out the fuse then perhaps the MDC should find someone who can act as conciliator between all the different factions and allow our great movement a decent fighting chance of actually assuming power.

Charles, Harare (student)

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More