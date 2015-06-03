Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome

Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

0out of 5

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

0out of 5

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

0out of 5

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

0out of 5

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome

by 01/05/2018 05:59:00 0 comments 1 Views

Liverpool return to the scene of two of their most famous European triumphs amid tight security ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg clash in Rome.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on the brink of reaching the final of Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2007 as they look to defend a three-goal advantage against AS Roma in the Italian capital.

But off-pitch tensions are high as Liverpool supporter Sean Cox lies in a coma after being attacked before last week's first leg in Anfield.

Two Roma supporters were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and club legend Francesco Totti has appealed for "fair play, hospitality and respect for our opponents".

Former Roma striker Mohamed Salah scored two brilliant goals and set up two more as Liverpool went five up at Anfield before two late goals gave Roma hope of a potential fightback.

Klopp's side are bidding for a sixth European title having won two, in 1977 and 1984, at the Stadio Olimpico -- the latter on penalties against Roma.

Both teams are third in their domestic leagues and in the running for Champions League football next season.

But Liverpool have suffered serious disruption in the buildup after Klopp's right-hand man, Zeljko Buvac, dubbed "the brain" by the German, stepped aside for personal reasons this week.

Buvac, who was on the bench with Klopp for Saturday's goalless draw against Stoke, has been the German's trusted right-hand man for the last 17 years.

Added to the distractions is star striker Salah's image-rights dispute with the Egyptian football association.

The Roma game also comes days before Liverpool clash with Chelsea in the Premier League.

"Liverpool always has to take the slightly more difficult way and it's again like this," said Klopp.

"We created a basis and now we have to finish it."

It's a clash between two sides who have not won the domestic title in years.

Liverpool won the last of their 18 Premier League titles 28 years ago.

Since then the Reds lifted the Champions league trophy in 2005, when they fought back to stun AC Milan on penalties after conceding three first half goals in Istanbul, and two years later when they lost to the Italians in Athens.

"Nothing is won so far," warned Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, looking towards the May 26 final against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in Kiev.

"There is a possibility of winning the Champions League - but we have a semi-final to finish first."

"It would be a rare thing to do, a unique moment in our lives, in mine. It's my first Champions League season."

Klopp will be without midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, out for the season with a knee injury, with Georginio Wijnaldum likely to be the only change from the first leg.

Emre Can (back) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) are also struggling with injuries.

Eusebio Di Francesco looks set to be without Kevin Strootman as Roma target just their second final -- 34 years after that fateful defeat to Liverpool.

The 28-year-old midfielder suffered a leg injury in the first leg and he still hasn't been cleared to be fully fit.

Di Francesco is likely to play a 4-3-3 formation, which will see Lorenzo Pellegrini replace the Dutch player.

Roma, who won the last of their three Serie A titles in 2001, warmed up for Liverpool with a 4-1 win over Chievo in which Edin Dzeko bagged a brace.

Having earned their place in the last four after overcoming a 3-0 first-leg deficit to Barcelona in the quarter-finals, Di Francesco believes he can mastermind what would be another spectacular comeback.

"We've done something extraordinary in the Champions League this season," said Di Francesco.

"This team has had a great journey and we don't want to stop now. We want to believe in this comeback."

And Czech forward Patrik Schick warned they had spotted Liverpool's weaknesses.

"We saw that they're not as strong at the back as in attack, we have the chance to score three goals at home.

"In my opinion we have to go on the pitch without fear, with great determination and great courage."

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More