The CSIR pumping scheme also includes at least four booster pump stations to shift the sand northwards. But eThekwini has now confirmed that at least two of these booster stations are no longer working – making it impossible for sand to be pumped further than Addington beach.

As a result‚ the current emergency pumping scheme has meant that Transnet dredgers have had to anchor directly off the beachfront and pump sand onto the beaches using temporary ship-to-shore pipelines installed by Subtech‚ an outside contractor .

Responding to written questions‚ eThekwini spokesman Mandla Nsele said the city’s booster stations were still in the process of being recommissioned.

“We do anticipate that we will need to fix some of the equipment in the booster station that has ceased (stet) and anticipate that the land-based scheme will come into operation by July.”

As a result‚ the city had awarded a R15-million contract to an outside contractor to assist the city and Transnet to pump sand onto the five beaches using a ship-to-shore pumping scheme.

In a separate response to questions‚ Transnet said the new hopper facility was undergoing final performance tests and was expected to be fully operational at the end of May.

Local businessman and fisherman Johnny Vassilaros has criticised the city and Transnet for the lengthy delay in reinstating the sand-pumping scheme‚ compelling ratepayers to incur extra costs for the current emergency scheme.

“Ever since they demolished the old sand-pumping hopper station in 2007‚ our coastal engineering department has been making one blunder after another‚ failing dismally in its primary function of replenishing the city’s beaches with sand‚” he charged.