A wave big enough to swallow a five-storey house might be terrifying for most people‚ but for Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa it was just a record-breaking day at the office.

Koxa scooped the big prize at the Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica‚ California‚ on Saturday as he won the XXL Biggest Wave Award for the largest wave ever surfed.

Koxa achieved the feat in Nazare‚ Portugal‚ on November 8‚ 2017‚ as he broke the world record for riding a wave of 24.28 metres (80 feet)‚ overtaking the previous record of 23.77 metres (78 feet) set by Garrett McNamara in 2011.

Koxa's compatriot Lucas Chianca was awarded the Best Men's Overall Performance trophy‚ the 22-year-old won the Nazare Challenge earlier this year.

The Best Women's Overall Performance went to Hawaiian surfer Paige Alms for the third time in her career. Alms defended her Big Wave Tour crown after winning the Pe'ahi Challenge this year.

Britain's Andrew Cotton won the Wipeout of the Year award after his horror fall in Nazare‚ Portugal‚ on November 8‚ 2017.

Cotton wasn't present to pick up his award as he is still recovering from the broken vertebrae that he suffered in that wipeout.