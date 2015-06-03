In 2005‚ Taylor's company purchased the park and it was set to close several years ago already. But because the venture had been so successful it continued to operate.

Now‚ the time has come‚ said Taylor‚ for the land to be developed.

"People don't want the brand to end and quite frankly neither do we. We just signed a 10-year lease with Canal Walk shopping centre and will be opening the Ratanga Junction Family Entertainment Centre‚ which is aimed at a junior teen market. We will be bringing many of the junior rides to the centre as well as games and new small rides‚" said Taylor.

The park has hosted over 3‚2-million guests since 2005 and has had a good safety record.

"This is a bitter sweet time for me. I will be heading up the new venture. I love Ratanga‚ it is in my blood. My children were essentially raised here‚" said Taylor.

And who knows‚ the mighty Cobra may rise again. The roller coaster has been sold‚ along with the Bushwacker‚ to a European broker.