Analysis: How Buhari performed at White House press briefing with Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 30, held a joint press briefing with US President Trump as part of the activities scheduled for the historic bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

As expected, many listened and watched with utmost attention the proceedings of the historic meeting between the two world leaders.

In this piece, NAIJ.com presents the analysis of President Buhari’s performance during the press briefing with Trump.

READ ALSO: FG speaks on talks to implement new national minimum wage

Crude oil sale/economy

While President Buhari usually seizes every opportunity to harp on Nigeria’s dwindling oil revenues, one would expect that he would also bring up the issue during the press briefing since the United States remains a major oil importer, despite its recent technological advancements and even oil production output.

However, the Nigerian leader passed on a major opportunity to confront the matter headlong.

According to Premium Times, when asked whether he would prevail on President Trump to buy more of Nigerian crude during a media briefing at the White House’s Rose Garden Monday afternoon, Buhari said he cannot tell another country what to do.

“No, I cannot tell the United States what to do,” the president said. “Luckily for us, we have other markets for 'our crude'.

Nevertheless, President Buhari made an impressive ‘damage control’ when he talked about the United State’s terrific technological advancement and the adverse effects it could have on Nigeria and other developing countries, particularly the technology being deployed by the US in the area of shale oil production.

He said: “The progress made by the United States in technology is certainly frightening for our mono economy. I hope technology would allow them use our crude for its quality for petrochemical vis-à-vis” the production of “shale” oil.”

On killings

President Trump clearly made known the United States’ stance on the killings in Nigeria, stating that America will not accept the killings of Christians in the country. Trump specifically said the US condemned “the burning of churches, the killings and persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”

One would expect President Buhari to strongly reject the claim that Christians are being persecuted on his watch and explained in clear details the nature of the killings and violence going on in the country but he missed on this as well.

However, he restated his commitment to addressing the killings, saying the military and other security agencies are working to curb the menace. President Buhari also spoke of his commitment to human rights and religious freedom.

Anti-corruption

On the anti-corruption front, President Buhari thanked the Trump administration for its support in helping trace up to $500 million.

Premium Times recalls that in 2015, Buhari said he was eyeing repatriation of up to $150 billion in Nigerian loot stashed abroad.

In view of this, the president should have re-emphasised the figure to Trump for him to appreciate the level of work that still needs to be done in the area of cash and asset recovery.

African issues

While many were anticipating how President Buhari will present the African agenda at the White House, he seemed to be well poised to steer out of controversy at the Oval Office, perhaps to avoid a repeat of the London experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

When asked about Trump’s denigration of black countries, President Buhari was quoted as saying: “I am very careful what the press says about other persons and myself.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to the president had commended President Buhari's visit to the United States.

Onochie in a Facebook post said Nigeria as a nation cannot afford to have a president who would not visit the US.

She also said that the former president of US, Barack Obama, had applauded president Buhari for his efforts in driving development and fighting corruption in Nigeria.

She also said that there are more Nigerians in the United States of America than any other country and many cities in Nigeria.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019! NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng