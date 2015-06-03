Ebuka Obi-Uchendu cries out after paying daughter’s school fees for the first time

Children may be cute, adorable and bring joy to their parents but caring for them financially isn't always joyous.

Having children is one thing but being able to cater for their needs is a completely different ball game. While some parents fail in that department, others however make it their goal to provide for them, no matter how difficult it may be.

Popular Nigerian OAP, Ebuka Uchendu, seems to have joined the league of school-fees paying parents and he isn't finding it funny. The proud father of one recently took to social media to cry out after he paid his daughter's first school fees.

Like they say, the first time in most cases has a strong impact and the media personality is definitely feeling it greatly. He wrote on Twitter: "I’ve started paying school fees o!!! Hey God ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

Some of his followers took the opportunity to welcome him to what they describe as a phase that isn't going away anytime soon. See some reactions below:

Meanwhile, the OAP and fashionista in a recent interviewed, threw more light on the selection process for Big Brother Naija housemates.

According to him, the housemates were picked for different reasons and not necessarily for talent. He went on to debunk the speculations that some of the housemates were selected due to their connections with the sponsors of the show.

