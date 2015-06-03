Real Madrid president Florentino Perez finally opens up on Gareth Bale’s future at the club

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

0out of 5

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

0out of 5

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

0out of 5

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

0out of 5

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

0out of 5

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
News

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez finally opens up on Gareth Bale’s future at the club

by 01/05/2018 04:08:00

- Gareth Bale has revealed he wants to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season due to lack of enough playing time

- Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League

- But, Real president Perez has told the 28-year-old to remain with the club next season, adding that he is key to their success next term

Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez has reportedly told his want away striker Gareth Bale not to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Welshman has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this season following his complaints of lesser playing time.

However, having scored one of the two goals that handed Los Blancos in their Spanish League encounter against Leganes on Saturday, April 28, the football administrator believes Bale will be instrumental to their success next term.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi claims winning the league without a defeat is incredible

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has only made 17 starts in 35 league games under coach Zinedine Zidane this season, with Marco Asensio preferred in his stead.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and his former club, Spurs are monitoring his situation and make a bid for him this summer according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

The Sun on the other hand claims the club president is hoping to keep the player at the Bernabeu, and will be doing anything in that regard to ensure he achieves his goal.

Both Perez and Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane understand the importance of the 28-year-old and will stop him from joining any other club during the summer transfer window.

He said: “We need them and I’ll do everything possible so that they’re not affected by what’s been said outside. They’ll stay with us.

"I know all our players want to play, but it isn’t possible.

“The message is for everyone, not just Bale and Benzema, that we’re sticking together because there’s a month left of the season and we have it all to do.”

Bale was an unused substitute in Real’s 2-1 triumph at Bayern Munich a week ago but he will be hoping to get a starting role on Tuesday night when both sides assemble again for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Real face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu tonight leading 2-1 on aggregate (7.45pm).

Though, Los Blancos seem comfortable with this result to get through to the final, however, they must avoid their sloppiness against Juventus in the second leg of their quarterfinal encounter.

He joined the Spanish League side in 2013 having spent a period of about six seasons at Tottenham Hotspur in a deal valued around €100.8 million back then.

The former Southampton star has 66 goals in 123 appearances for the European champions, meanwhile, he was able to score42 goals in 146 matches for his former side.

He has three UCL titles, with one La Liga, one Copa Del Rey and many other titles. Bale recently became Wales all time goals scorer after scoring three goals in his country’s 6-0 win over China in a test game.

Can Real Madrid win the Champions League? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

