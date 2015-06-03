Real Madrid president Florentino Perez finally opens up on Gareth Bale’s future at the club

- Gareth Bale has revealed he wants to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season due to lack of enough playing time

- Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League

- But, Real president Perez has told the 28-year-old to remain with the club next season, adding that he is key to their success next term

Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez has reportedly told his want away striker Gareth Bale not to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Welshman has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this season following his complaints of lesser playing time.

However, having scored one of the two goals that handed Los Blancos in their Spanish League encounter against Leganes on Saturday, April 28, the football administrator believes Bale will be instrumental to their success next term.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi claims winning the league without a defeat is incredible

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has only made 17 starts in 35 league games under coach Zinedine Zidane this season, with Marco Asensio preferred in his stead.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and his former club, Spurs are monitoring his situation and make a bid for him this summer according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

The Sun on the other hand claims the club president is hoping to keep the player at the Bernabeu, and will be doing anything in that regard to ensure he achieves his goal.

Both Perez and Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane understand the importance of the 28-year-old and will stop him from joining any other club during the summer transfer window.

He said: “We need them and I’ll do everything possible so that they’re not affected by what’s been said outside. They’ll stay with us.

"I know all our players want to play, but it isn’t possible.

“The message is for everyone, not just Bale and Benzema, that we’re sticking together because there’s a month left of the season and we have it all to do.”

Bale was an unused substitute in Real’s 2-1 triumph at Bayern Munich a week ago but he will be hoping to get a starting role on Tuesday night when both sides assemble again for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Real face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu tonight leading 2-1 on aggregate (7.45pm).

Though, Los Blancos seem comfortable with this result to get through to the final, however, they must avoid their sloppiness against Juventus in the second leg of their quarterfinal encounter.

He joined the Spanish League side in 2013 having spent a period of about six seasons at Tottenham Hotspur in a deal valued around €100.8 million back then.

The former Southampton star has 66 goals in 123 appearances for the European champions, meanwhile, he was able to score42 goals in 146 matches for his former side.

He has three UCL titles, with one La Liga, one Copa Del Rey and many other titles. Bale recently became Wales all time goals scorer after scoring three goals in his country’s 6-0 win over China in a test game.

Can Real Madrid win the Champions League? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng