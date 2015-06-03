Nigerian celebrities react as Davido gifts girlfriend Porsche car as birthday gift

The news of Davido and his beautiful girlfriend Chioma has got the internet buzzing after he gifted her a Porshe car as a birthday gift.

The car which came with a plate number that reads ‘Assurance’ reportedly costs 22 million naira, and Chioma couldn’t hide her joy after she got the gift from her boyfriend. Surprisingly, Davido also wrote and released a song titles 'assurance' to celebrate Chioma.

In the spirit of this wonderful gift, a couple of Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to react to the gift.

Nigerian comedian, AY in reaction disclosed that he is blocking Davido so his wife doesn’t get to see the birthday gift he got his girlfriend.

@davidoofficial you don’t have respect. I need to rush and go and block you from appearing on my wife’s timeline… This PORSCHE ASSURANCE gift to @thechefchi is too much for your age na. How much @miraclebigbrother win after waiting on the lord for 3 months in #bbnaija2018? God punish any man wey one begin type one page of poem give woman for instagram tomorrow morning all in the name of birthday wishes. @midas_interiors, the good lord told me you don’t want designer, you don’t want Ferrari but my love. All these are the things of the world, lets just continue to serve the living God and avoid #yorubademons like these lazy Nigerian OBO youth. in short make God scatter this world make everybody start afresh.

Check out other celebrities reactions below:

With what Davido has done, love is indeed a beautiful thing!

