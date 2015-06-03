I'm not aware of plans to replace Buhari in 2019 - APC chieftain

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018
'2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari'- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

I'm not aware of plans to replace Buhari in 2019 - APC chieftain

- A former minister of police affairs has denied claims of plan by the All Progressives Congress to replace President Muhammadu Buhari

- The APC chieftain said no meeting was held by the party for such move

- According to Yakubu Lame, the only person who has indicated interest to run for president in APC is President Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked claims of plans by the party to field a new candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

Yakubu Lame said he is not aware that there was any meeting focused on the replacement of the party's presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election.

Speaking to journalists, Lame, a former minister of police affairs a clarification on the issue became important in a bid to counter reports that the top leaders of the party plan to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to save Nigeria's democracy.

He said: ”I am surprised that this is what has been reported”.

“I know the group exists, and I attended their first meeting but in that meeting, the issue of replacing the current President was never on the agenda. It was never brought up as an agenda and since that meeting, I have never attended any of their meetings," Lame noted.

Also disassociating himself from the agenda, Lame said he believes in the leadership of his party and will always work within the framework of APC to represent a credible presidential candidate for at the right time.

He said: “One aspirant has already indicated his intention for the 2019 presidency and that is President Muhammadu Buhari. And I believe many more may indicate their interests, so as far as I am concerned I am with the programme of my party."

Meanwhile NAIJ.com earlier reported that former leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Monday, April 30, said the plan by some Senators to impeach the president is dead on arrival.

Ndume while reacting to a motion moved by Senator Matthew Urhoghide at the plenary last Thursday said the plot to impeach the president will not stand.

He said President Buhari made ordered the withdrawal of $496 million for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano aircraft with genuine reasons.

