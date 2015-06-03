I'm not aware of plans to replace Buhari in 2019 - APC chieftain

- A former minister of police affairs has denied claims of plan by the All Progressives Congress to replace President Muhammadu Buhari

- The APC chieftain said no meeting was held by the party for such move

- According to Yakubu Lame, the only person who has indicated interest to run for president in APC is President Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked claims of plans by the party to field a new candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

Yakubu Lame said he is not aware that there was any meeting focused on the replacement of the party's presidential candidate for the forthcoming general election.

Speaking to journalists, Lame, a former minister of police affairs a clarification on the issue became important in a bid to counter reports that the top leaders of the party plan to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to save Nigeria's democracy.

He said: ”I am surprised that this is what has been reported”.

“I know the group exists, and I attended their first meeting but in that meeting, the issue of replacing the current President was never on the agenda. It was never brought up as an agenda and since that meeting, I have never attended any of their meetings," Lame noted.

Also disassociating himself from the agenda, Lame said he believes in the leadership of his party and will always work within the framework of APC to represent a credible presidential candidate for at the right time.

He said: “One aspirant has already indicated his intention for the 2019 presidency and that is President Muhammadu Buhari. And I believe many more may indicate their interests, so as far as I am concerned I am with the programme of my party."

Meanwhile NAIJ.com earlier reported that former leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Monday, April 30, said the plan by some Senators to impeach the president is dead on arrival.

Ndume while reacting to a motion moved by Senator Matthew Urhoghide at the plenary last Thursday said the plot to impeach the president will not stand.

He said President Buhari made ordered the withdrawal of $496 million for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano aircraft with genuine reasons.

