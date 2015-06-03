Trump endorses President Buhari’s anti-corruption war despite outcry from opposition

- US president Donald Trump says Nigeria has a reputation for massive corruption but Buhari has made a lot of progress with his anti-corruption war

- Trump said President Buhari has been able to 'cut down substantially' on the level of corruption in Nigeria

- Trump said it is in the interest of the US and American businesses in Nigeria for President Buhari's anti-graft war to succeed

Amid cries from main opposition party PDP that President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war is selective, US president Donald Trump has backed the Nigerian leader’s achievements in his anti-graft campaigns.

Trump gave his endorsement on Monday, April 30, during a press conference between the two leaders after they met in the White House.

The Guardian reports that while Trump noted that there is massive corruption in Nigeria, he praised President Buhari doing a good job of reducing graft.

READ ALSO: Governor Bello reportedly threatens to sack aides over failed Melaye’s recall

According to the report, Trump further noted that it was in the best interest of the United Statess and American businesses in Nigeria that Buhari’s anti-corruption war succeeds.

Presidents Buhari and Trump shake hands after finishing their press conference on Monday, April 30. Photo: bellanaija

“Nigeria has a reputation for very massive corruption. I also know that the President has been able to cut that down very substantially,” Trump said.

“We talked about that, he is working on it and they have made a lot of progress and I think they will continue to make a lot of progress.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Trump added: “We have a lot of people in this country that invests in Nigeria, so cutting down on that corruption element and a corrupt element is very important to us and the President will be able to do that.”

NAIJ.com reports that President Muhammadu Buhari visited the US for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump of the US on Monday, April 30 before their press conference.

President Trump had commended President Buhari for the success recorded in the fight against corruption.

President Buhari delivered his own speech explaining what the Nigerian government is doing about terrorism, corruption and more.

How would you feel if Donald Trump bombed Boko Haram like Syria? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng