Singer Davido surprises girlfriend with N22m Porsche car as 23rd birthday gift during her dinner party (photos, videos)

On Monday, April 30, Nigerian music star Davido staged a lavish birthday dinner for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril. The celebration which began a night before took over social media as their fans could not stop talking about it.
Aside from the birthday dinner, earlier in the day Davido released a new single, Assurance, which was dedicated to Chioma. The lyrics of the song also had his girlfriend’s name in it.
In order to make her birthday a memorable one, Davido during the birthday dinner decided to surprise her by gifting her a brand new car worth N22 million.
The singer surprised his woman with a brand new Porsche car. He shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption: “I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE! @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM!! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!!”
The 23-year-old lady who was not expecting the new ride was shocked as Davido led her outside beside her new ride. Chioma gave her sweetheart thank you kiss.
Happy birthday Chef Chi!
