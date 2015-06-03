2019: APC cannot take Nigerians for a ride any more - Ex-governor Aliyu

- As 2019 elections draw near, ex-governor Mu’azu Aliyu has said the APC will be voted out of power

- He accused the APC of committing more than enough blunder against the people of Nigeria

- Aliyu said by the end of June, he will be able to say if he will contest for any position or not

The former governor of Niger state, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Aliyu said the APC has failed the people of Nigeria and will be voted out of power in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, The Independent reports.

He disclosed this when he received members of the Inter Community Relations Committee led by Chief Olusola Ajayi, its coordinator, who visited him in Minna.

According to him, the APC government at state and federal levels had prepared a good ground for the opposition to retake over power in all three tiers of government in next year’s elections.

READ ALSO: Governor Bello reportedly threatens to sack aides over failed Melaye’s recall

He said: “We will change the government of the day next year. We will work harder, we will pray harder and God will answer our prayers to end the excruciating pains and economic hardship Nigerians are going through.

“Nigerians had already seen through the APC Federal Government. They cannot take Nigerians for a ride any more. Also in Niger state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has not proved to the electorates why he should be re-elected.”

Speaking on calls for him to contest either the presidential or senatorial election, Aliyu said he was still consulting and would make his position known soon.

“I am still consulting. By the end of June, after the Ramadan, I should be able to tell you categorically if I will contest for any position or not,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the coordinator of the Inter Community Relations Committee, Ajayi, faulted the APC administration over what he termed unfavourable policies against non-indigenes in the state, especially through the introduction of discriminatory payable fees in public schools.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In an earlier report by NAIJ.com, the Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah, said it will be difficult for Nigeria to have a peaceful 2019 election.

He said it would be a miracle if the country pulls through the elections successfully. The respected clergy said this in an interview published in the April edition of The Africa Report magazine.

His words: “It will be one of the greatest miracles if we pull through the election successfully. I do not see how we are going to conduct these elections if nothing urgent is done to increase a sense of national cohesion.”

According to him, there is heightened tension in virtually all states in the country, which would make it difficult for a peaceful election to be achieved.

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng