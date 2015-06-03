Benue governor reacts to withdrawal of security aides during leave; says act was improper

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has stated that it was “not correct” for his security aides to have been withdrawn by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, while he was on his annual leave.

He made the comments on Monday, April 30, during an interactive session with journalists, Independent reports.

Ortom’s security aides, among them, his chief detail, orderly, and aide-de-camp, were reportedly transferred to other locations when he was on leave.

READ ALSO: Forgive me if I have offended you - Bindow begs APC stakeholders

NAIJ.com learnt that Ortom however pointed out that the most important thing was that the act had been corrected; whether it was done in “error or mischief”.

He said aides were restored the very next day, after the state government had called the IGP’s attention to the matter.

The withdrawal had been interpreted by some people, as an attempt to make the governor vulnerable to assassination.

Following the implementation of the anti- open grazing law, the governor had also previously alleged that there were plans to assassinate him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Governor Samuel Ortom's top adviser on Saturday morning, April 28, declared that the governor will allow the law take its course after the Nigerian Army arrested one of his aides for allegedly masterminding recent killings in Benue state.

Paul Hembah, security adviser to Ortom, said no ulterior motive was suspected on the part of federal government, even though he acknowledged the longstanding opposition of Miyetti Allah to the arrested aide.

Meet Hwande, Benue state's incoming 'saviour' - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng