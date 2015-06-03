Northern governor pleads for forgiveness from party members; says he did not commit offences deliberately

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018
'2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari'- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
News

Northern governor pleads for forgiveness from party members; says he did not commit offences deliberately

01/05/2018

- The governor of Adamawa state has begged APC stakeholders in the state to forgive him

- He said he did not commit any perceived offences deliberately and also stated his readiness to work with those elected into the party’s congress

- SGF Boss Mustapha also urged party members not to allow internal political bickering affect the party in the state

Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has urged stakeholders and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to forgive him, if he wronged them, NAN reports.

Bindow made the plea on Monday, April 30, at a stakeholders meeting in Yola to discuss the upcoming party congress.

“If I offended any of you here please forgive me. I didn’t do that deliberately,” Bindow said.

NAIJ.com gathers that the governor assured all the stakeholders that he has no candidate for the coming party congresses, and urged all those seeking positions to go and mobilize support.

“My administration is ready to work with all those elected in the congresses,” he stressed.

Bindow expressed satisfaction with the turnout of stakeholders from various interest groups in the state and urged for more unity in the party.

Speaking at the occasion, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustafa stressed the need to abide by the party guidelines for hitch free congresses.

“We are one family and must not allow internal political bickering to affects our party in the state.

“We won in 2015 general election and shall win in 2019, but we need to create a situation that would make it much easier for us to win again,” Mustafa said.

In his remarks, the APC national vice chairman, north-east, Alhaji Mustafa Salihu, lauded the stakeholders for putting aside their differences to attend the meeting, and urged contestants to show sportsmanship.

“We must work to retain government at all levels; we need to put all our personal interests aside for our party,” Salihu said.

The former SGF, Babacir Lawan, who also attended the meeting, however criticized the meeting for not discussing the issue of zoning ahead of the congresses.

According to him, the APC constitution promotes zoning of positions particularly in diverse states like Adamawa and wonders why the issue was not discussed.

NAIJ.com previously reported that a vote of confidence was passed on President Muhammadu Buhari and Adamawa state Governor, Muhammadu Bindow, by stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamawa chapter.

The stakeholders urged Buhari and Bindow to seek a second term in the 2019 general elections.

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Videos

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Photo
Movies

Photo
Movies

Photo
Movies

Photo
Movies

Photo
Movies

Photo
Movies

Custom
Music

Akon
Music

P-Square
Music

Custom
Music

Custom
Music

Custom
Music

Custom
Music

Custom
Music

Custom
Music

