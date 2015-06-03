2019: Lack of cash allegedly delaying preparation by INEC

- The N300billion budget for 2019 election is not yet available

- The election body is reportedly yet to buy necessary materials needed for 2019

Less than a year to the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is reportedly yet to buy necessary materials due to lack of cash.

The N300billion budget by INEC submitted to presidency for vetting and presentation to the National Assembly has not been made available to the commission yet.

The Nation reports that the cash squeeze is likely to affect the timelines for the elections, unless something is done fast by the Executive and the Legislature.

INEC has to procure more than 800 materials for the conduct of a successful poll but none has been bought.

A source in INEC said: “We have submitted a budget of over N300billion for the 2019 poll but there has been no response or feedback from the Executive and the National Assembly. We have made a formal request for funds.

“We have about 291 days to the 2019 general elections, we have not bought a pin. Yet, we have to submit all our procurements to due process.

“Lack of funds is really affecting our preparation for the poll. We are behind time, going by our past schedule for the release of funds for 2011 and 2015 elections.

“For 2011 elections, INEC started drawing down the election budget in 2009 and by 2010, we had received more than 90 per cent of the funds required.

“INEC needs to procure over 800 materials for the 2019 polls, especially some vital components of Smart Card Readers, Ballot Papers, Ballot Boxes, Result Sheets, among others.

“Some of these materials take six to seven months to procure. And if you add due process clause, they may require eight months to get.

“We need to learn from the past. Despite the fact that by 2014, INEC had made substantial progress on preparation for the 2015 poll, it still asked for a little extension of the timeline.”

“Even if we get the election budget, we have to work between 8am and 2am daily to put everything in proper shape for the poll.

“This is why we want to appeal to all those concerned with the release of the funds to assist INEC.”

