Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

News

EFCC quizzes ex-Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka over an alleged N3.9bn fraud

01/05/2018 02:22:00

- EFCC has quizzed ex-aviation Minister Osita Chidoka

- The ex-minister was interrogated over an alleged N3.9 billion fraud

- Some other officials of the ministry of aviation have also been interrogated

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, April 30, interrogated a former Minister of Aviation and former governorship aspirant of Anambra state, Osita Chidoka over an alleged N3.9billion fraud.

The alleged fraud is in connection with the procurement and Installation of sensitive security cameras/ infrastructure in five International Airports. The contract was awarded to Bri and Bru Limited.

The Nation reports that the EFCC had earlier questioned the Managing Director of Bri and Bru Limited, the managers of the five international airports, the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority Nigeria( FAAN) and some offiicials of the ministry of aviation.

READ ALSO: What President Buhari told President Trump about fight against terrorism, corruption (Full Statement)

The ex-minister allegedly arrived at the Ikoyi office of the EFCC by 12:30 pm and was interrogated for several hours.

A fact-sheet on the investigation said: “The former minister is being quizzed in a case of alleged conspiracy and diversion of public fund in the N3.9billion contract for the procurement and Installation of sensitive security cameras/ infrastructure at the five International Airports, awarded to a company named Bri and Bru Limited.

“Part of the said contract sum was allegedly fraudulently diverted to the use of the company and its cronies rather than the execution of the project under the watch of Chidoka as minister.

“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that upon awarding the contract, payments were to be made according to stages of job done and the first payment of 15 per cent was done via the company’s Heritage Bank Account and also another payment of 60 per cent was done which brought the total payment received by Bri and Bru for the execution of the project to 75 per cent or N2,865,961,323,19.

“Investigators discovered that Bri and Bru sub contracted the project to another company Surcomtec Nigeria Limited owned by one Chibuzo Obi. The total sum of $4,370,365.00 which is the equivalent of N2,400,000,000.00 was traced to Surcumtec inc Account in America ostensibly for the purchase of equipment for the project.

“From the account of the company various payments were made to the former minister and some of his family members, director of Consumer Investment Limited and his younger brother, Obinna Chidoka, who is a member of the House of Representatives."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 news app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a senior Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Nwobike was on Monday, April 30, convicted on several counts of attempting to pervert justice.

Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was convicted by the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi, however, found the lawyer not guilty on offences of offering gratification to a judicial officer and making false declaration to an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Nwobike is being prosecuted by the EFCC.

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

