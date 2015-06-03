Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Skeletal remains of three women found in same area in D.C.

Members of the immigrant caravan CHEER as they start filing into the US to apply for asylum

Women like to watch other women being attacked, says Germaine Greer

Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

Shocking moment husband attacks his wife with a screwdriver as she sat waiting in barber shop

Yasseen Mansour

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Michiel Le Roux

Raymond Ackerman

Oba Otudeko

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Trouble in Kogi as Governor Bello reportedly plans mass sack over failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye

by 01/05/2018 01:54:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Governor Yahaya Bello reportedly asks political appointees to refund mobilisation funds given to them to facilitate Melaye’s recall

- Some of the appointees allegedly visit spiritual homes to seek help with a view to retaining their jobs

- Attempt to recall Dino Melaye fails as INEC verifies only 5% of signatories

Governor Yahaya Bello has reportedly concluded plans to sack some of his aides following the failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye who represents Kogi west senatorial district.

The Guardian, citing a source, reported that the governor threatened to sack his aides who hail from Melaye’s senatorial district over the botched recall.

The newspaper also stated that Yahaya Bello may also coerce them to return the mobilisation funds given to them to facilitate the failed process.

READ ALSO: What President Buhari told President Trump about fight against terrorism, corruption (Full Statement)

A source told the national daily that the state government allegedly disbursed about N200,000 for distribution to petitioners in each of the 552 polling units where the signatures verification exercise took place with each of the aides mobilised for logistics.

However, the some petitioners who earlier favoured Melaye’s recall were said to have failed to append their signatures as the appointees reportedly pocketed the mobilisation funds without doing the needful.

NAIJ.com learn that 51% of the signatories were needed at the weekend to continue the recall process to the next level of referendum but only 5.34% was eventually gotten.

Following Bello’s alleged threat to sack the aides, some of the appointees have been said to be secretly visiting spiritual homes to seek help with a view to retaining their jobs, while others have gone underground.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

But the governor’s spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, dismissed allegations that Bello was angry over the failed recall and had asked for refund

It is funny to claim that the state government mobilised people for Melaye’s recall. I am a government official and I did not given a dime for the process so it is blatant falsehood as far as we are concerned,” he said.

NAIJ.com had reported that the attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye has failed after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) verified only 18,742 of the 189,870 signatories.

According to Channels TV, the recall process which happened on Saturday, April 29 witnessed a low turnout as only 5.34% of the 351,146 registered voters in the Kogi west senatorial district appeared.

50% plus one of the signatories is what is expected for the verification process to succeed.

Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti who is the declaration officer for the exercise said the result did not satisfy the requirement for a referendum.

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

