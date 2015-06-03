Four secondary school students arrested for cultism in Lagos (photo)

- Four secondary school students and an artisan have been arrested for cultism

- They were arrested while on a reprisal attack to another school

Four secondary school students allegedly belonging to a notorious cult group terrorising the Surulere axis of Lagos state, along with an artisan have been arrested by the Anti-Cultism Unit of Lagos state Police Command.

They were reportedly arrested last week , on their way to attack a rival cult group at Eko Boys High School, in Mushin area of the state with axes, cultlasses and knives.

Vanguard reports that upon interrogation. the students, Ajala Hafiz (13), Femi Awoniyi (17), Dauda Sodiq (15) and Timilehin Balogun (17), said the fifth suspect, Mayowa Rauf Oguntoye (18) was their leader and provider of the weapons in their possession.

The secondary school boys arrested for cultism. Photo source: Vanguard

One of them, Hafiz said: “We went to play Principal Cup football match with other schools. Fights usually break out at the end of a match, as the loser usually attacked the winning school. So, I had to arm myself with a knife for self defence.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that about 200 suspected cultists in Ikorodu on Monday, February 12, renounced their membership and surrendered their weapons to the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar.

The repented cultists, mostly youths, converged at the palace of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, where they formally surrendered.

