Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

British Airways A380 flies from Heathrow to San Francisco in 4 minutes

Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

Naguib Sawiris

Markus Jooste

Miloud Chaabi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Mohamed Mansour

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Chris Okotie

Agyin Asare

Nigeria's cough syrup problem: Emzor suspends distribution

by 01/05/2018 07:39:00

  • 1 May 2018
Media captionBBC Africa investigation: Nigeria’s deadly codeine cough syrup epidemic

A Nigerian company says it has suspended distribution of its cough syrup after a BBC investigation into its role in an addiction epidemic.

Emzor Pharmaceuticals has also dismissed a company executive who was caught selling 60 bottles of cough syrup to an undercover reporter.

The syrup, containing the highly addictive opioid, codeine, is used by young Nigerians to get high.

The company has promised a "full and thorough" internal investigation.

The documentary has also prompted a response from Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari, who said in an Instagram post she was "deeply saddened" by the rise of the problem, especially in the north of Nigeria.

"I call on all security agencies, lawmakers, judiciary, drug manufacturers, civil society, regulators, teachers, parents, neighbours and you to take this as a personal war and halt the menace," she added.

  • The cough syrup creating a generation of addicts
  • What are opioids and what are the risks?
  • Africa Live: More updates from around the continent

The medication is legal, but it is against the law to sell it to people without a doctor's prescription or those who do not have a pharmaceutical licence.

The BBC's undercover team caught the Emzor executive boasting he could sell "one million cartons" in a week on the black market.

The Nigerian Senate estimates that as many as three million bottles of codeine syrup are drunk every single day in just two states, Kano and Jigawa.

But Emzor told the BBC its representative only had access to a very limited amount of its brand of syrup, Emzolyn with codeine, and could not sell large quantities illegally.

Emzor has now released a statement on Facebook, announcing the suspension and emphasising its commitment to the proper "handling, production, storing and distribution of products containing codeine".

"We hope the findings of the documentary will shed further light on the extent and impact of the illicit trade and consumption of codeine," the statement said. "We hope that full stakeholder engagement will result in impactful action against the abuse, smuggling and faking of drugs on the continent."

Codeine cough syrup - the scale of the problem

  • Codeine is a pain killer but also an addictive opioid. Taken in excess, it can cause schizophrenia and organ failure
  • Codeine syrup is commonly mixed with soft drinks and often consumed by students
  • The codeine is imported, but the syrup is made in Nigeria by more than 20 pharmaceutical companies
  • Nigeria's drug enforcement agency is fighting this epidemic. In a recent raid, it seized 24,000 bottles of codeine syrup from a single lorry in Katsina
  • Codeine syrup addiction is a problem across Africa, with reports of addiction in Kenya, Ghana, Niger, and Chad
  • In 2016, India banned multiple brands of codeine cough syrup following reports of addition

