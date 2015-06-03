Latest News

Latest News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Salah In The Race For Golden Shoe

01/05/2018 03:59:00
Latest News

‘2019 Elections Will Be The Easiest For Buhari’- Keyamo Speaks

01/05/2018 04:03:00
Latest News

Christian Girl Who Disguised Herself In Hijab To Steal, Arrested By Police (Photos)

30/04/2018 15:02:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Russia uses armed ROBOT during gun battle that left 11 jihadists dead

0out of 5

Elderly man is dragged away and attacked by a lion in front of screaming onlookers at wildlife park

0out of 5

Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

0out of 5

British Airways A380 flies from Heathrow to San Francisco in 4 minutes

0out of 5

Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

Drop-threatened Ajax have to believe they will beat Chiefs‚ says Ertugral

by 01/05/2018 09:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

Ajax Cape Town have to believe that they will beat Kaizer Chiefs‚ or they are doomed for the promotion-relegation playoffs‚ their coach Muhsin Ertugral has said.

After losing 3-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday Ajax remain rooted in second-last place and have to beat Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium in the Absa Premiership’s final round on May 12‚ and hope for other teams to lose‚ to escape the playoffs.

“We have to believe in that‚ that we will beat Chiefs‚” Ertugral said.

“I mean‚ we have beaten so many good teams this season‚ including Orlando Pirates at home 3-0. So this team can win at home.”

Three teams‚ 12th-placed Baroka FC (on 34 points‚ who play SuperSport United away on May 12)‚ 13th-positioned Polokwane City (33 points‚ who meet Chippa United at home)‚ and 14th-placed SuperSport (33 points)‚ can conceivably fall below Ajax (31 points) into the playoffs.

Last-placed Platinum Stars‚ on 21 points‚ have already been automatically relegated.

However even there‚ there exists a complication regarding the ongoing eligibility saga of Ajax striker Tendai Ndoro‚ which could see the Urban Warriors having as many as 10 points deducted should the case go badly against them.

Ertugral‚ though‚ continues to put on a brave face at the suggestion that the Ndoro matter‚ over a Fifa ruling that bars players from turning out for more than two clubs in a season‚ leaves Ajax hanging in the air.

“No it does not‚” he said. “For me it’s very clear. Look‚ if you get the driver’s licence‚ you are entitled to drive.

“So what does the DRC (dispute resolution chamber) ruling stand for? If the DRC gives you a driver’s licence‚ that means you can drive.

“And it hurts us – because he’s a quality player and he’s not playing.”

Ajax do appear safe from having points deducted from the five games (two wins‚ a draw and two defeats‚ totaling seven points gained) where they fielded Ndoro after the DRC ruling of January 31 that the player was eligible to play.

National Soccer League Handbook rules indicate that once a decision is made‚ it is binding until such ruling is overturned.

However‚ such issues can be open to legal interpretations‚ and their outcome unpredictable.

It is the three points gained from one of the two games where Ndoro was fielded by Ajax before the DRC ruling – from the 3-1 win against Platinum Stars on January 18 – that the Urban Warriors might be most concerned about losing.

Their best-case scenario is that they beat Chiefs on May 12‚ other results go their way and they have no points deducted‚ so avoid the playoffs.

A medium-case scenario is they beat Chiefs‚ have three points deducted‚ and still have to compete in the playoffs.

Ajax’s worst-case scenario is they have all 10 points deducted‚ having not beaten Chiefs‚ and Platinum beating Bidvest Wits in Rustenburg on May 12 to move to within seven points of the Capetonians. This would mean automatic relegation for Ajax.

The Ndoro matter is awaiting a date for a Safa arbitration hearing.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More