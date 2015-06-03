A total of 132 illegal guns were seized in KwaZulu-Natal in the month of April‚ police said.

"A total of 149 suspects were arrested during these operations that were conducted in all 17 clusters and in areas such as Greytown‚ KwaDukuza‚ Bulwer‚ Amangwe‚ Esikhaleni and Estcourt‚" he said.

"The firearms seized include 122 pistols‚ three high calibre rifles‚ four shotguns and three homemade firearms."

All the guns seized were to be taken for ballistic tests to determine whether they were used in any crimes.