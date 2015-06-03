Three alleged soccer hooligans have been arrested as a police tracing unit works to bring those responsible for the bedlam following the Nedbank Cup semi-final 10 days ago to book.

“We have arrested three suspects wanted for cases of public violence which occurred at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“The three include a 35-year-old truck driver‚ taxi rank manager‚ 29‚ and a taxi owner‚ 35‚” he said.

They will appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of public violence.

Violence erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after Kaizer Chiefs lost their Nedbank Cup semi-final match to Free State Stars. The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged.

The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to amount to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered.

Two vehicles that were parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.

Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.