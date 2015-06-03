An alleged Glebelands hostel hitman - described by police as one of their most wanted suspects - was arrested in a swoop on Monday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a joint operation by various police units had led to the arrest of one of the men linked to the hostel conflict.

“Following an intensive investigation police pounced on a suspect wanted for murder and attempted murder cases at Glebelands Hostel and Montclair.

“Police traced the man who remained very elusive to the Harding area where he was arrested.”

Zwane said that the 38-year-old man would face a charge of attempted murder where a woman was shot and wounded in 2016 at the hostel‚ as well and two charges of murder relating to a 2015 incident in which two Glebelands Hostel residents were killed at Montclair.

The alleged triggerman will appear at the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and have his case joined with the Glebelands seven. The seven – an alleged hit squad of guns for hire‚ operating from the notorious Umlazi hostel – have been denied bail.

They face a raft of charges‚ including murder‚ attempted murder and racketeering.