He was speaking ahead of the May Day celebrations hosted by Saftu in Bloemfontein. There have been differing views between Saftu and Cosatu on the roles the federations should play in the country’s political landscape.

Saftu‚ which was formed by breakaway unions from Cosatu‚ believes the relationship between Cosatu and the ANC has compromised workers. Saftu has already lashed at Cosatu for accepting the proposed national minimum wage of R20 an hour for all workers.

The new federation said the rate would keep the poor locked in poverty wages and suited the desires of employers to pay low wages. On the other hand‚ Cosatu accepted the minimum wage saying it would help protect all workers and should not be confused with a living wage.

Saftu held a nationwide strike last week against the proposed minimum wage.

There are many celebrations which will be held across the country by both Cosatu and Saftu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to speak at the main celebrations to be held in Port Elizabeth‚ in the Eastern Cape.