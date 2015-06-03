Man accuses police of attempt murder for stopping them from brutalising Keke rider in Delta

Editor’s note: The incessant issue of police brutality has continued to generate ripples among Nigerians. Why most people believe that Nigeria police is corrupt, others opine that the institution must be restructured to change the mindset of its officers

In an article sent to NAIJ.com, a Facebook user, Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, narrates how he was nearly brutalised by police in Asaba, Delta state for stopping them from brutalizing a Keke rider in Asaba.

Driving along Nnebisi road, we saw a man lying helplessly in the mud, blood coming out from his mouth. My colleague and I stopped to help.

The man pointed to the bank that the officers beat him up. Next two police officers and a bank security guard tried to push a Keke belonging to the man inside the bank. The man stood up and held his Keke.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari hails husband, says he deserves some accolades

I tried my best to stop inspector Haruna Japhet and a sergeant with service No: 462207 from brutalising a Keke man, plead to them but to no avail.

The police sergeant left the Keke man, rush and hit me in the face. The Keke man was detained at a division Asaba, released on bail after paying N11,000 and also paid N3000 to release his Keke. The police officers have also threatened to reduce Harrison to nothing and also gave out my vehicle color and plate number to some of his colleague.

I call on Inspector General of Police, Delta state police command to help address this trend by officers of Nigeria police force brutalising and extorting from citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recruitment of 6,000 additional policemen as part of fresh measures to address the nation’s security challenges including the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country.

Nigerian Police: The challenges and progress - Benue state Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng