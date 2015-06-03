2baba's son, Nino narrates his weird encounter with a stranger

Celebrities may be burdened with constantly living under the spotlight but as it turns out, so are their children.

The celebrity life is considered a glamorous one filled with so many opportunities and having certain privileges. Proving this point to be true is Tonto Dikeh who recently received the sum of N5m from an unknown person, probably a fan too.

However, as wonderful as it sounds, being famous also has its downsides, not just for the the celebrity but his or her family. Just recently, one of 2baba's sons, Nino, took to social media to reveal his weird encounter with a stranger.

The 12-year-old took to his Instagram story to write: “AT THE GTB FAIR TODAY, SOMEONE WALKED UP TO ME AND ASKED ME TO GIVE HIM MY DAD’S NUMBER REALLY?”

READ ALSO: BBNaija 2018: I apologize for sounding insensitive and offensive in some of my interviews - Nina says to her fans

See post below:

Nino's post on Instagram Source: Instagram/ninoidibia

READ ALSO: Kemi Olunloyo’s 40-year-old brother, Akinkunle, allegedly arrested for N40million fraud in Lagos

Whatever the intention of the stranger was, he clearly was not in luck as Nino didn't sound like he yielded to the intrusive request.

Living under the spotlight perhaps, isn't the easiest for celebrity children like himself whose father is considered a music legend in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Nino and his younger brother, Zion, are the two boys 2baba had with their mother, Sumbo Adeoye. Nino doesn't only share a striking resemblance with his father, he is musically inclined as while his father sings, Nino plays the musical instrument.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Would you go into business with a liar or a thief? on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng