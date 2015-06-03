Nigerian lady shades Davido's girlfriend and her mother

Nigerian lady shades Davido's girlfriend and her motherby Ezinna Bosah 01/05/2018 08:10:00 0 comments 1 Views
Davido's girlfriend Chioma, has being trending recently after her Omo Baba Lowo boyfriend Davido got her a Porsche car as birthday gift.
The two lovebirds who are so much in love with each other, seems to have taken over social media and serving everyone the couple goals.
A Nigerian lady who feels that Chioma's attitude with her boyfriend is against moral ethics and not pleasant has lashed out.
According to the lady identified as Emil Rock on Facebook, she opined that a good mother won't let her daughter mingle with the likes of Davido.
She added that Davido is a loud mouth and morally bankrupt and undeserving of an Igbo girl.
She wrote: "Where's this stupid girl's mother? So this your child has grown sooo big for you to be corrected & directed? What a family. So this mannerless, violent, loud mouthed, morally bankrupt boy is the best thing that can happen to your daughter? You are truly an igbo woman; 'money covers it all' is your sign post. May the good Lord bless your weakness & over indulgence."
Source: Emil Rock/Facebook.
Source: Naija.ng
