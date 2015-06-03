Nigerian lady shades Davido's girlfriend and her mother

Davido's girlfriend Chioma, has being trending recently after her Omo Baba Lowo boyfriend Davido got her a Porsche car as birthday gift.

The two lovebirds who are so much in love with each other, seems to have taken over social media and serving everyone the couple goals.

A Nigerian lady who feels that Chioma's attitude with her boyfriend is against moral ethics and not pleasant has lashed out.

READ ALSO: Tobi’s self-acclaimed ex-girlfriend accuses him of cheating with her best friend

According to the lady identified as Emil Rock on Facebook, she opined that a good mother won't let her daughter mingle with the likes of Davido.

She added that Davido is a loud mouth and morally bankrupt and undeserving of an Igbo girl.

She wrote: "Where's this stupid girl's mother? So this your child has grown sooo big for you to be corrected & directed? What a family. So this mannerless, violent, loud mouthed, morally bankrupt boy is the best thing that can happen to your daughter? You are truly an igbo woman; 'money covers it all' is your sign post. May the good Lord bless your weakness & over indulgence."

PAY ATTENTION: Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Source: Emil Rock/Facebook.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment trailer. - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng